Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSX. Schubert & Co purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 81.6% during the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the third quarter valued at $35,000. 67.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE PSX traded up $3.76 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $86.77. 241,387 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,412,266. Phillips 66 has a 52-week low of $63.19 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The company has a market capitalization of $41.74 billion, a PE ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average is $80.51.

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.93 by $1.01. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The business had revenue of $33.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($1.16) EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is currently 124.32%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Phillips 66 in a research report on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.40.

In other Phillips 66 news, EVP Robert A. Herman sold 8,169 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.87, for a total transaction of $701,472.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Greg C. Garland sold 126,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $11,173,761.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 146,469 shares of company stock worth $12,955,593. Company insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

