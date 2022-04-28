Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October (NYSEARCA:IOCT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. owned 0.43% of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,097,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $908,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new position in Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $432,000. Finally, Alera Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $333,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IOCT traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $23.70. 1,174 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,056. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.86. Innovator International Developed Power Buffer ETF-October has a 12-month low of $23.27 and a 12-month high of $25.74.

