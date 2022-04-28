Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 31,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,897,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEMG. TIAA FSB boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 36,415,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,178,450,000 after purchasing an additional 2,369,586 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1,536.5% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,161,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,539,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090,699 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 728.8% in the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 881,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,448,000 after purchasing an additional 775,236 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 16,341,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,238,000 after acquiring an additional 707,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NextCapital Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. NextCapital Advisers Inc. now owns 5,088,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,510,000 after acquiring an additional 562,647 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of IEMG traded up $0.49 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $51.95. The stock had a trading volume of 1,502,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,168,307. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.41 and a 12 month high of $68.18. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.97.

