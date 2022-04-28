Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 3,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $835,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. RSM US Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $238,000. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Ecolab in the fourth quarter worth $202,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its stake in Ecolab by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 41,429 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,626 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Ecolab by 30.5% in the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 51,627 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,111,000 after purchasing an additional 12,076 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Ecolab by 316.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,848,000 after purchasing an additional 841,377 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.54% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Jeffrey M. Ettinger acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $179.39 per share, for a total transaction of $896,950.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

ECL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Ecolab from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ecolab from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $179.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Ecolab from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $210.00 to $196.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Ecolab from $230.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price target on Ecolab from $210.00 to $198.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ecolab has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.40.

ECL traded up $3.47 on Thursday, reaching $174.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 44,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,584,290. The stock has a market cap of $49.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.09. Ecolab Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.85 and a 1 year high of $238.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $174.47 and its 200 day moving average is $203.04.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The basic materials company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $3.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.19 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 19.87%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 52.17%.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

