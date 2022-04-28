Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Purchases Shares of 543 Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CTVA. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 15,314,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013,245 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,579,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $612,029,000 after purchasing an additional 561,390 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 13,053,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,285,000 after purchasing an additional 399,459 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Corteva by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 7,377,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,464,000 after purchasing an additional 117,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its position in shares of Corteva by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 7,259,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $343,236,000 after purchasing an additional 678,522 shares in the last quarter. 78.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Corteva news, CEO Charles V. Magro bought 50,000 shares of Corteva stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $51.14 per share, with a total value of $2,557,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Titus sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.53, for a total transaction of $1,210,955.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CTVA traded up $0.42 during trading on Thursday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 122,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,724,725. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.08. Corteva, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.60 and a 12 month high of $62.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $56.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.02. The company has a market cap of $41.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.39, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.71.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.45 billion. Corteva had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 6.32%. The business’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.63%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CTVA shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Vertical Research cut shares of Corteva from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corteva from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Corteva from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Redburn Partners upgraded shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.86.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

