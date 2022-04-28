Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes $34,000 Position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Versant Capital Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 144.9% during the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 338 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moser Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000.

VYM traded up $1.49 on Thursday, reaching $110.54. The stock had a trading volume of 48,339 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,261,578. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $111.21 and a 200-day moving average of $110.67. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a fifty-two week low of $101.37 and a fifty-two week high of $115.66.

