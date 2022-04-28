Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Takes Position in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 314 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $73,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TGT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,153,523 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $9,414,691,000 after purchasing an additional 637,721 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Target by 2.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,029,998 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,832,484,000 after purchasing an additional 203,703 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Target by 7.2% in the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 7,275,047 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,664,313,000 after purchasing an additional 485,927 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Target by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,545,913 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $811,199,000 after purchasing an additional 47,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Target by 5.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,328,097 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $761,369,000 after purchasing an additional 163,824 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Target news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.35, for a total value of $6,490,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 2,080 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.87, for a total transaction of $453,169.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 99,363 shares of company stock worth $21,970,253 over the last three months. 0.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on TGT shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Target from $260.00 to $252.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Target from $262.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Target from $260.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Target from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Target from $290.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Target currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $277.23.

Target stock traded up $5.44 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $236.41. 115,143 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,098,791. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $184.00 and a 12 month high of $268.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is $220.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $230.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.86 by $0.33. Target had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 47.35%. The firm had revenue of $31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.40 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.67 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 14.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Target’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.59%.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

