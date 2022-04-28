Else Nutrition (OTCMKTS:BABYF) Trading Down 7.2%

Shares of Else Nutrition Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:BABYF – Get Rating) were down 7.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $0.94 and last traded at $1.00. Approximately 96,417 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 117,861 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.08.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Else Nutrition from C$4.00 to C$3.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 1st.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.10.

Else Nutrition Holdings Inc focuses on the research, development, manufacturing, marketing, and sale of plant-based food and nutrition products to the infant, toddler, children, and adult markets. It offers baby snacks under the HEART brand; baby feeding accessories, such as feeding bottles and disposable sterile nipples (teats); baby formulas; and nutritional drinks, as well as dried food snacks.

