Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF) Share Price Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $32.30

Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.30 and traded as high as $36.02. Emclaire Financial shares last traded at $35.28, with a volume of 1,869 shares traded.

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a market cap of $96.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.49.

Emclaire Financial (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $9.06 million for the quarter. Emclaire Financial had a net margin of 24.46% and a return on equity of 11.23%.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.52%. This is a boost from Emclaire Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 28th. Emclaire Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.16%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Emclaire Financial stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Emclaire Financial Corp (NASDAQ:EMCF – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,859 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.25% of Emclaire Financial worth $179,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

Emclaire Financial Company Profile

Emclaire Financial Corp operates as the bank holding company for The Farmers National Bank of Emlenton that provides retail and commercial financial products and services to individuals and businesses in western Pennsylvania. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, and term certificate accounts; savings and time deposits; non-interest bearing and interest-bearing demand deposit accounts; and money market accounts.

