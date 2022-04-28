Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 16th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.38. 2,120,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. The firm has a market cap of C$16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.42 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.44.

Get Emera alerts:

Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Emera to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Emera to C$60.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. CIBC lifted their target price on Emera from C$64.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. CSFB lifted their target price on Emera from C$63.00 to C$66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Emera from C$65.00 to C$69.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$64.00.

Emera Company Profile (Get Rating)

Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Emera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.