Emera Incorporated (EMA) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 on May 16th

Emera Incorporated (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, April 29th, TickerTech reports. Investors of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.6625 per share on Monday, May 16th. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of TSE:EMA traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting C$64.38. 2,120,586 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,183,019. The firm has a market cap of C$16.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.19, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.64. Emera has a 52-week low of C$55.42 and a 52-week high of C$65.23. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$61.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$60.44.
Emera (TSE:EMA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 14th. The company reported C$0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.65 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. Equities research analysts expect that Emera will post 3.2399998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Emera Company Profile
Emera Incorporated, an energy and services company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity to various customers. The company operates through Florida Electric Utility, Canadian Electric Utilities, Other Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Other segments.
