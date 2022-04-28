Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 780.5% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.

Get Emerald Health Therapeutics alerts:

About Emerald Health Therapeutics (Get Rating)

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and sale of medical cannabis for medical purpose in Canada. It offers dried cannabis strains, pre-rolls, ingestible extracts, and cannabis oil products to its medical patients. The company distributes its medical products through licensed wholesale pharmacies and to licensed wholesale clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.