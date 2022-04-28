Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Emerald Health Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EMHTF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 320,500 shares, a growth of 780.5% from the March 31st total of 36,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 375,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:EMHTF opened at $0.03 on Thursday. Emerald Health Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $0.03 and a 52-week high of $0.23. The company has a 50 day moving average of $0.04 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.05.
About Emerald Health Therapeutics (Get Rating)
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Emerald Health Therapeutics (EMHTF)
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
- Xerox Holdings Stock is a Value Play
- Carl Icahn Buys More Xerox
- The Kraft Heinz Turnaround Story Gains Momentum
Receive News & Ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerald Health Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.