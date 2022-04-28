Employers (NYSE:EIG) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.21), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Employers had a return on equity of 5.67% and a net margin of 16.97%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 EPS.

Shares of NYSE EIG traded down $1.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $40.13. 2,575 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 125,050. The company has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.62 and a beta of 0.07. Employers has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.33.

Get Employers alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Employers’s dividend payout ratio is 23.87%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Employers by 15.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,450 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Employers during the fourth quarter valued at $232,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 17,118 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $708,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Employers by 53.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in shares of Employers by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 28,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,188,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on EIG. StockNews.com started coverage on Employers in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. TheStreet raised Employers from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Employers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.