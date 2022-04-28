Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN) Short Interest Update

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 46,700 shares, a growth of 430.7% from the March 31st total of 8,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 24,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.9 days.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:EDN – Get Rating) by 49.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,727 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,529 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima were worth $57,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 0.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima alerts:

EDN traded up $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $6.00. The stock had a trading volume of 4,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,638. The firm has a market capitalization of $262.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.25 and a beta of 0.73. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima has a 1-year low of $3.42 and a 1-year high of $7.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.06.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:EDN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The utilities provider reported ($1.82) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.30) by $1.48. The firm had revenue of $325.64 million during the quarter. Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima had a negative return on equity of 27.66% and a negative net margin of 18.75%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Company Profile (Get Rating)

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Empresa Distribuidora y Comercializadora Norte Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.