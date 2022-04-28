Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.83-4.19 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.11. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.38-5.50 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.45 billion.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $78.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $84.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Encompass Health from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Encompass Health from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $76.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $95.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.89.

Shares of EHC stock traded down $1.36 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $65.23. 935,229 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 868,612. Encompass Health has a 1-year low of $56.31 and a 1-year high of $89.11. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $69.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.87, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Encompass Health ( NYSE:EHC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. Encompass Health had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 19.20%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Encompass Health will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. Encompass Health’s payout ratio is 27.25%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EHC. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Encompass Health by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,643,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $694,594,000 after buying an additional 145,130 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 670,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,288,000 after purchasing an additional 144,463 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Encompass Health by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 416,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,153,000 after purchasing an additional 89,130 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in Encompass Health by 196.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 77,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,026,000 after purchasing an additional 51,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Encompass Health by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 266,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,423,000 after acquiring an additional 12,031 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

