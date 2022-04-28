Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Shares Acquired by Lee Financial Co

Lee Financial Co increased its position in shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 145,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,968 shares during the quarter. Lee Financial Co’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $1,196,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ET. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 105.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 33,409,244 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $274,958,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125,811 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 108.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 22,356,700 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $214,177,000 after purchasing an additional 11,627,708 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 20.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,719,869 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $428,417,000 after purchasing an additional 7,585,837 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Energy Transfer in the fourth quarter worth $46,325,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 72,143,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $691,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,144,536 shares during the last quarter. 39.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ET stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Thursday, reaching $11.36. 786,159 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 22,532,748. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $10.66 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.73. Energy Transfer LP has a 52-week low of $7.96 and a 52-week high of $12.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 2.08.

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The pipeline company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 7.82%. The firm had revenue of $18.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Energy Transfer’s payout ratio is 36.84%.

In related news, Director Michael K. Grimm acquired 504,600 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.21 per share, for a total transaction of $5,656,566.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 181,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,030,007.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Energy Transfer from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Energy Transfer from $14.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.91.

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

