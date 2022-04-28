Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 4.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,248,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,707,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVB shares. Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ENVB. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 554,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $515,000 after purchasing an additional 61,547 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Enveric Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth $365,000. AdvisorShares Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 740.5% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC now owns 300,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 264,770 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 44.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 51,275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Enveric Biosciences by 158.4% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 86,253 shares during the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Enveric Biosciences

Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.

