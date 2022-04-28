Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB) Shares Down 4.1%

Enveric Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENVB – Get Rating) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.26. Approximately 1,248,236 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 54% from the average daily volume of 2,707,458 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.
A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on ENVB shares. Aegis cut Enveric Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enveric Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $0.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th.
The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.
About Enveric Biosciences (NASDAQ:ENVB)
Enveric Biosciences, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing various cannabinoid medicines for cancer care. It has a pipeline of development programs for radiodermatitis, glioblastoma multiforme, pruritus, rashes, and dry skin and chemotherapy-induced neuropathy. The company is headquartered in Naples, Florida.
