EOS Price Down 17.1% Over Last Week (EOS)

EOS (EOS) traded 2.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 27th. In the last week, EOS has traded 17.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. EOS has a market cap of $2.25 billion and approximately $392.13 million worth of EOS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One EOS coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.27 or 0.00005783 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Ark (ARK) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002366 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000569 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 24.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0378 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0228 or 0.00000058 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Atlantis Metaverse (TAU) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0360 or 0.00000089 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EOS Profile

EOS (EOS) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 1st, 2017. EOS’s total supply is 1,053,249,498 coins and its circulating supply is 988,025,793 coins. EOS’s official Twitter account is @EOS_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for EOS is /r/EOS and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOS’s official website is eos.io

According to CryptoCompare, “EOS.IO is software that introduces a blockchain architecture designed to enable vertical and horizontal scaling of decentralized applications (the “EOS.IO Software”). This is achieved through an operating system-like construct upon which applications can be built. The software provides accounts, authentication, databases, asynchronous communication and the scheduling of applications across multiple CPU cores and/or clusters. The resulting technology is a blockchain architecture that has the potential to scale to millions of transactions per second, eliminates user fees and allows for quick and easy deployment of decentralized applications. For more information, please read the EOS.IO Technical White Paper. Blockexplorer: https://eospark.com/ In the case of EOS, circulating supply and total supply are available but max supply is not available, which indicates that EOS supply is infinite. The current cap is 1 billion tokens, there will be an inflation of up to 5% per annum to reward the block producers and they may use these to sell or to invest back into EOS dapps. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair (main source), Bloks.io (backup) “

EOS Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOS should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOS using one of the exchanges listed above.

