EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 9.2% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 36,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of EQRX. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $67,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Brown Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Family Management Corp acquired a new position in EQRx in the fourth quarter worth $102,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)

EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.

