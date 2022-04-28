EQRx (NASDAQ:EQRX) Trading 9.2% Higher

EQRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:EQRX – Get Rating) shares traded up 9.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $5.24 and last traded at $5.24. 36,932 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 1,289,228 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.80.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of EQRx in a research report on Friday, March 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $5.60 target price on the stock. Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, Cowen began coverage on shares of EQRx in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock.
The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.89.
EQRx Company Profile (NASDAQ:EQRX)
EQRx, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in developing medicines primarily for the treatment of oncology and immune-inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's pre-registrational programs in Phase III clinical trial include Aumolertinib, an epidermal growth factor receptor (EGFR) inhibitor for the treatment of patients with EGFR-mutated non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC); and Sugemalimab, an anti-programmed death-ligand 1 antibody for the treatment of Stage III and Stage IV NSCLC.
