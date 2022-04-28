Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $4.84 EPS

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.46 by ($4.84), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Equinix had a return on equity of 6.65% and a net margin of 7.54%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $6.98 EPS. Equinix updated its FY22 guidance to $28.93-$29.26 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ EQIX traded up $40.13 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $758.03. 25,769 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 447,535. Equinix has a 52 week low of $662.26 and a 52 week high of $885.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $726.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $759.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $68.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.63, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.46.

Get Equinix alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $3.10 per share. This represents a $12.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Equinix’s dividend payout ratio is currently 223.83%.

In other news, CEO Charles J. Meyers sold 3,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $681.94, for a total transaction of $2,162,431.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Christopher B. Paisley sold 50 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $677.64, for a total transaction of $33,882.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 16,054 shares of company stock worth $11,094,164. Company insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Camden National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Equinix by 1,519.0% during the 4th quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 6,395 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,567,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC increased its stake in Equinix by 29.1% in the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 5,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,400,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Equinix during the fourth quarter worth about $1,199,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Equinix by 1,060.2% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 1,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 1,251 shares during the last quarter. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on EQIX. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Equinix in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $673.00 to $714.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $765.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Equinix from $829.00 to $815.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Equinix from $810.00 to $830.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $853.47.

Equinix Company Profile (Get Rating)

Equinix (Nasdaq: EQIX) is the world's digital infrastructure company, enabling digital leaders to harness a trusted platform to bring together and interconnect the foundational infrastructure that powers their success. Equinix enables today's businesses to access all the right places, partners and possibilities they need to accelerate advantage.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Equinix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equinix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.