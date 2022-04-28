Equitable Group (TSE:EQB) PT Lowered to C$88.00

Equitable Group (TSE:EQB – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Cormark to C$88.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Cormark’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 48.82% from the company’s current price.

EQB has been the subject of several other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Equitable Group from C$88.00 to C$96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on shares of Equitable Group to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$88.50 to C$85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their target price on shares of Equitable Group from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$91.25.

Get Equitable Group alerts:

Shares of EQB stock traded up C$0.92 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$59.13. 46,192 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 90,186. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$70.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$77.47. The company has a market cap of C$2.01 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.08. Equitable Group has a 1 year low of C$57.67 and a 1 year high of C$84.78.

Equitable Group ( TSE:EQB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The company reported C$2.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$2.10 by C$0.22. The business had revenue of C$171.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$167.10 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Equitable Group will post 10.1900006 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Senior Officer Andrew Moor sold 1,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.51, for a total transaction of C$100,763.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$6,071,280.79. Also, Senior Officer Joao Da Costa Simoes sold 3,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$77.80, for a total transaction of C$247,404.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$444,704.80. Insiders have sold a total of 14,890 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,361 over the last three months.

About Equitable Group (Get Rating)

Equitable Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Equitable Bank, provides personal and commercial banking services to retail and commercial customers in Canada. The company accepts term deposits and guaranteed investment certificates, high interest savings accounts, tax-free savings accounts, and institutional deposit notes, as well as specialized financing solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.