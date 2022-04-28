Eros STX Global (NYSE:ESGC) Trading Down 7.5%

Shares of Eros STX Global Co. (NYSE:ESGC – Get Rating) fell 7.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $2.15 and last traded at $2.21. 195,474 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 34% from the average session volume of 294,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.39.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.51.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Two Sigma Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 192.0% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 29,568 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 94.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 86,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 41,895 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Eros STX Global by 554.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 94,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 80,430 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Eros STX Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000.

Eros STX Global Corporation produces, markets, and distributes content to audiences around the world across traditional and digital media platforms. The company produces and distributes films, scripted and unscripted TV programming, and digital content across a variety of platforms. It also offers Eros Now, a subscription based OTT platform.

