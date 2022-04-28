Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Esquire Financial (NASDAQ:ESQ – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $41.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price points to a potential upside of 13.89% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It provides banking products and services to law professionals, professional service firms, small to mid-sized businesses and individuals primarily in the United States. The company operates primarily in Garden City, New York; Palm Beach Gardens and Florida. Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Jericho, New York. “

Shares of NASDAQ ESQ traded down $0.37 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $36.00. 68,851 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,123. Esquire Financial has a 12-month low of $22.60 and a 12-month high of $39.08. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $290.74 million, a P/E ratio of 16.00 and a beta of 0.97.

Esquire Financial ( NASDAQ:ESQ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. Esquire Financial had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 14.11%. The company had revenue of $17.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Esquire Financial will post 2.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Esquire Financial by 1,990.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,931 shares during the period. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $137,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Esquire Financial by 36.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $175,000 after buying an additional 1,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Esquire Financial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $205,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.56% of the company’s stock.

Esquire Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Esquire Bank, National Association that provides commercial banking products and services to legal industry and small businesses, and commercial and retail customers in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit.

