Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Receives $361.27 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the nineteen analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $361.27.

ESS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays lifted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $363.00 to $371.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th.

ESS stock opened at $341.96 on Monday. Essex Property Trust has a twelve month low of $278.30 and a twelve month high of $363.36. The company has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $339.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $339.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 33.91%. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a $2.20 dividend. This represents a $8.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is 117.18%.

In related news, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,590 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 1,232 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 858 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,941 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 5,037 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,774,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

