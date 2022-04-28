Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $13.770-$14.130 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.Essex Property Trust also updated its FY22 guidance to $13.77-14.13 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ESS. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Barclays increased their price objective on Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $367.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Essex Property Trust from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $378.00 to $370.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Essex Property Trust from $382.00 to $342.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $361.27.

Shares of ESS stock traded up $0.19 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $342.15. 4,375 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 313,266. The company has a market cap of $22.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.21, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $339.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $339.33. Essex Property Trust has a 1-year low of $278.30 and a 1-year high of $363.36.

Essex Property Trust ( NYSE:ESS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.35 by ($2.23). Essex Property Trust had a net margin of 33.91% and a return on equity of 6.60%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.07 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Essex Property Trust will post 13.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were given a dividend of $2.20 per share. This represents a $8.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.09. Essex Property Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 117.18%.

In related news, CEO Michael J. Schall sold 12,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $349.19, for a total transaction of $4,236,373.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Angela L. Kleiman sold 6,309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $354.21, for a total value of $2,234,710.89. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ESS. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Essex Property Trust by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 9,297 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after purchasing an additional 259 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 118,472 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 191,652 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,506,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 43,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,433,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. 92.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 246 apartment communities comprising approximately 60,000 apartment homes with an additional 6 properties in various stages of active development.

