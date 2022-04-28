Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Given New $289.00 Price Target at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $334.00 to $289.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Citigroup raised Estée Lauder Companies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the company from $355.00 to $374.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $390.00 to $345.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Estée Lauder Companies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Estée Lauder Companies currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $352.10.

Estée Lauder Companies stock opened at $259.64 on Wednesday. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12 month low of $248.42 and a 12 month high of $374.20. The firm has a market cap of $93.12 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $275.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $313.92.

Estée Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a return on equity of 44.71% and a net margin of 18.35%. The firm had revenue of $5.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.61 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is 27.12%.

In related news, EVP Michael O’hare sold 16,389 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $309.88, for a total transaction of $5,078,623.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,152 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.94, for a total value of $354,746.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 50,816 shares of company stock valued at $15,940,998 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. American National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 147.6% in the 1st quarter. American National Bank now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Icapital Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% during the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.54% of the company’s stock.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

