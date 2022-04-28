Etherland (ELAND) One Day Volume Tops $14,897.00

Etherland (ELAND) traded up 25.6% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on April 28th. During the last seven days, Etherland has traded up 14.2% against the dollar. Etherland has a market cap of $569,740.29 and $14,897.00 worth of Etherland was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherland coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0184 or 0.00000046 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002497 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003116 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002499 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.76 or 0.00031887 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.45 or 0.00101114 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Etherland Profile

Etherland (ELAND) is a coin. Its launch date was December 20th, 2020. Etherland’s total supply is 56,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 31,024,196 coins. Etherland’s official Twitter account is @ElandToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Etherland is a token for users to exchange property identification tokens represented on a world digital layer powered by the Ethereum Blockchain. On this metaverse, users can use tokens to buy, register, claim, create, verify, and monetize their Land ID tokens of real-world places. “

