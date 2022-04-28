Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Evans Bancorp (NYSEAMERICAN:EVBN – Get Rating) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Evans Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 24.93%.

EVBN traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $38.12. 55 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,315. Evans Bancorp has a 12 month low of $34.89 and a 12 month high of $44.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $209.58 million, a PE ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 1.07.

The company also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is a boost from Evans Bancorp’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.60. This represents a yield of 3%. Evans Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.38%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on EVBN. Zacks Investment Research cut Evans Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Evans Bancorp in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock.

In other Evans Bancorp news, Director Robert G. Miller, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.99, for a total value of $77,980.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO David J. Nasca sold 2,595 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.02, for a total value of $101,256.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVBN. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of Evans Bancorp by 39.6% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,661 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Evans Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $304,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 91.6% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $747,000 after acquiring an additional 8,866 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Evans Bancorp by 26.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,887 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050 shares during the period. 54.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Evans Bancorp

Evans Bancorp, Inc primarily operates as the financial holding company for Evans Bank, N.A. that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in Western New York and the Finger Lakes Region of New York State. It operates in two segments, Banking Activities and Insurance Agency Activities.

