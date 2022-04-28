Ever-Glory International Group (NASDAQ:EVK) Stock Price Crosses Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.22

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVK – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.22 and traded as low as $1.27. Ever-Glory International Group shares last traded at $1.27, with a volume of 14,906 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ever-Glory International Group in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.63 and its 200 day moving average is $2.21. The firm has a market cap of $18.81 million, a P/E ratio of -127.00 and a beta of -0.67.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ever-Glory International Group stock. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Ever-Glory International Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:EVK Get Rating ) by 62.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,344 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 12,778 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.23% of Ever-Glory International Group worth $97,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Ever-Glory International Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:EVK)

Ever-Glory International Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and retails apparel in Mainland China, Hong Kong, Germany, the United Kingdom, Europe, Japan, and the United States. It operates through two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company primarily offers casual wear, outerwear, and sportswear.

