Everi (NYSE:EVRI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Everi (NYSE:EVRI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

EVRI has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Everi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of Everi from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Everi from a c rating to a b rating in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on shares of Everi in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a buy rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.33.

EVRI stock opened at $17.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37 and a beta of 2.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.59, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $20.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.56. Everi has a one year low of $15.97 and a one year high of $26.61.

Everi ( NYSE:EVRI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $180.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.49 million. Everi had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 144.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Everi will post 1.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of EVRI. Cowbird Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Everi in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,752,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Everi by 71.3% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,783,630 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $38,081,000 after buying an additional 742,468 shares during the period. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS increased its stake in Everi by 58.4% during the 3rd quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 1,691,294 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $40,895,000 after buying an additional 623,684 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Everi by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 8,495,345 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $205,417,000 after buying an additional 551,886 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Everi by 3,296.8% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 510,741 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $10,904,000 after buying an additional 495,705 shares during the period. 89.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings Inc provides entertainment and technology solutions for the casino and digital gaming industries in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Europe, the Caribbean, Central America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Games and FinTech. The company offers local and wide-area progressive gaming products, such as classic mechanical reel games and video reel games, as well as TournEvent, a slot tournament terminal and system machine; and sells player terminals, licenses, game content, and related equipment.

