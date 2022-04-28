EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

EVgo (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EVgo Services LLC provides fast charging network for electric vehicles. EVgo Services LLC, formerly known as Climate Change Crisis Real Impact I Acquisition Corporation, is based in LOS ANGELES. “

Get EVgo alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on EVGO. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. assumed coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on EVgo from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on EVgo in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price for the company. Capital One Financial cut EVgo from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on EVgo from $9.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Sunday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EVgo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.56.

NYSE EVGO traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.56. The company had a trading volume of 1,254,529 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,131,545. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.49 and its 200-day moving average is $10.79. EVgo has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $19.59.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in EVgo by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 9,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new position in shares of EVgo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $134,000. Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in EVgo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in EVgo by 39.3% in the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 33,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the last quarter. 9.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile (Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EVgo (EVGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.