EVN (OTCMKTS:EVNVY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $4.89

EVN AG (OTCMKTS:EVNVY – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.89 and last traded at $4.89, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.89.

The business’s fifty day moving average price is $5.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.84 and a beta of 1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $0.0759 per share. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. EVN’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

EVN AG provides energy and environmental services for private and business customers, as well as municipalities in Austria, Bulgaria, Croatia, Germany, and Albania. The company operates through Energy, Generation, Networks, South East Europe, Environmental, and Other segments. It generates electricity from thermal sources and renewable energies; and procures, trades, and sells electricity and natural gas to end customers and on wholesale markets, as well as generates and sells heat.

