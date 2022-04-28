Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.09 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) to post ($1.09) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Exact Sciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.12). Exact Sciences reported earnings of ($1.03) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 5.8%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Exact Sciences will report full year earnings of ($4.33) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.51) to ($3.79). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of ($3.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.06) to ($2.79). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Exact Sciences.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The medical research company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.12) by $0.08. Exact Sciences had a negative return on equity of 16.95% and a negative net margin of 33.71%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on EXAS. Citigroup lowered their target price on Exact Sciences from $80.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Exact Sciences from $95.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Exact Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXAS traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $57.53. The company had a trading volume of 4,288,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,051,051. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 2.76. Exact Sciences has a 1-year low of $56.77 and a 1-year high of $137.29. The firm has a market cap of $10.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.74 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $78.35.

In other news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 2,816 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.69, for a total transaction of $215,959.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.55, for a total transaction of $74,777.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,636 shares of company stock worth $4,443,252. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXAS. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Exact Sciences by 12.6% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,518 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,921,000 after acquiring an additional 8,097 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Exact Sciences by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,275 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Exact Sciences by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 15,018 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 7,509 shares during the period. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG increased its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 146.0% during the third quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 6,146 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 3,648 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Exact Sciences by 7.2% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,708 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the period. 94.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Exact Sciences Company Profile

Exact Sciences Corporation provides cancer screening and diagnostic test products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Cologuard, a non-invasive stool-based DNA screening test to detect DNA and hemoglobin biomarkers associated with colorectal cancer and pre-cancer. It also provides Oncotype DX, a gene expression tests for breast, prostate, and colon cancers; Oncotype Test, a tissue test delivering tumor profiling to aid therapy selection for patients with advanced, metastatic, refractory, or recurrent cancer; Oncotype DX AR-V7 Nucleus Detect Test, a liquid-based test for advanced stage prostate cancer; Oncomap ExTra, that provides a complete biological picture of certain refractory, rare, or aggressive cancers; and Covid-19 testing services.

