Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC) Shares Sold by Smith Moore & CO.

Smith Moore & CO. decreased its position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Rating) by 20.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,667 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Exelon were worth $385,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in Exelon by 1.0% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 72,270,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,493,565,000 after acquiring an additional 724,918 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of Exelon by 2.4% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,536,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $992,723,000 after buying an additional 484,477 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Exelon by 6.1% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,963,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $965,048,000 after buying an additional 1,152,360 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Exelon by 17.6% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,510,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,126,000 after buying an additional 2,467,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Exelon by 1.0% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,176,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $780,140,000 after buying an additional 165,109 shares in the last quarter. 79.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, SVP Fabian Souza sold 21,400 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total transaction of $1,018,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,337 shares in the company, valued at $111,264.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Carim V. Khouzami sold 3,962 shares of Exelon stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.35, for a total transaction of $175,714.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,070 shares of company stock worth $2,733,217 over the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EXC stock opened at $47.79 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a 1 year low of $30.57 and a 1 year high of $50.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $45.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.24.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.3375 dividend. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. Exelon’s payout ratio is 77.59%.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on EXC. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Exelon from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Barclays began coverage on shares of Exelon in a research report on Monday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Exelon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Exelon from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on Exelon from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.17.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

