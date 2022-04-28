Exelon (EXC) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Exelon (NASDAQ: EXC) recently:

4/20/2022 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $50.00 to $54.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $51.00 to $53.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/20/2022 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating. They now have a $55.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $47.00.

4/12/2022 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $53.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Exelon has completed the separation of Constellation Energy Corp. into a separate entity, and will now own and operate the transmission and distribution business. Exelon’s investments for grid modernization will improve the resilience of its system and its stable cash flow, will allow it to pay dividend. Exelon is aiming to achieve zero-carbon emission by 2050. Revenue decoupling mitigates the impact of load fluctuation. EXC’s cost savings initiatives will boost margins. In the past month shares of Exelon have outperformed its industry. Yet, failure of the transmission & distribution lines or facilities can hamper the distribution of energy, thereby impacting its performance. Adherence to stringent regulations could increase expenses. Fluctuation in weather conditions can also adversely impact the demand for energy and profitability.”

4/7/2022 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at KeyCorp from $49.00 to $51.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/22/2022 – Exelon had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $47.00 to $50.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/11/2022 – Exelon was upgraded by analysts at Mizuho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $46.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $43.00.

Shares of NASDAQ EXC traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $48.34. 6,496,094 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,150,547. The company has a market cap of $47.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.78, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 0.59. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $30.57 and a one year high of $50.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $45.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.3375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $1.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 77.59%.

In other news, EVP Calvin Butler, Jr. sold 26,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.61, for a total transaction of $1,538,647.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director William P. Bowers purchased 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $43.56 per share, for a total transaction of $196,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have sold 52,070 shares of company stock valued at $2,733,217 in the last quarter. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Exelon by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,043,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,261,000 after acquiring an additional 872,516 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its holdings in Exelon by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 30,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after buying an additional 2,771 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Exelon by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 412,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,921,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Exelon by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 434,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,999,000 after buying an additional 54,544 shares during the period. Finally, Versor Investments LP purchased a new stake in Exelon in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $467,000. Institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy generation, delivery, and marketing businesses in the United States and Canada. It owns nuclear, fossil, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar generating facilities. The company also sells electricity to wholesale and retail customers; and sells natural gas, renewable energy, and other energy-related products and services.

