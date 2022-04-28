ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.12 EPS

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The business services provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.12, MarketWatch Earnings reports. ExlService had a net margin of 10.23% and a return on equity of 19.27%. The company had revenue of $329.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. ExlService’s revenue was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. ExlService updated its FY22 guidance to $5.40-5.65 EPS.

NASDAQ:EXLS traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.36. The stock had a trading volume of 187,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 218,830. ExlService has a one year low of $91.59 and a one year high of $154.98. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $135.09 and its 200-day moving average is $131.82.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of ExlService from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $132.00 to $143.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com lowered shares of ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of ExlService from $127.00 to $149.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their target price on shares of ExlService from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, ExlService currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.00.

In related news, EVP Narasimha Kini acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average price of $125.00 per share, with a total value of $62,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Maurizio Nicolelli acquired 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.50 per share, with a total value of $149,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired 4,613 shares of company stock valued at $604,726 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in ExlService by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,986,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $721,873,000 after purchasing an additional 151,555 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in ExlService by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 170,848 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $24,734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,625 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in ExlService by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 108,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $15,727,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in ExlService by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 95,768 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,865,000 after purchasing an additional 2,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC grew its position in ExlService by 35.4% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 47,923 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,938,000 after purchasing an additional 12,542 shares in the last quarter. 91.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ExlService

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

