F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV) Sets New 52-Week Low After Insider Selling

F45 Training Holdings Inc. (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $9.34 and last traded at $9.36, with a volume of 6916 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.94.

Specifically, CFO Chris Payne sold 2,017 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.01, for a total value of $26,241.17. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wahlberg sold 11,290 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.10, for a total value of $125,319.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,139,072 shares in the company, valued at $23,743,699.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 720,806 shares of company stock worth $8,268,397.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised F45 Training from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on F45 Training in a research report on Monday, March 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.10.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.33.

F45 Training (NYSE:FXLV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $61.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.85 million. Analysts expect that F45 Training Holdings Inc. will post 0.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 12,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of F45 Training by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in F45 Training by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 146,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,594,000 after buying an additional 1,954 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in F45 Training during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.25% of the company’s stock.

F45 Training Holdings Inc operates as a fitness franchisor. It offers consumers functional workouts that combine elements of high-intensity interval, circuit, and functional training. The company provides its workouts primarily through its digitally-connected network of studios. It operates in the United States, Australia, New Zealand and surrounding island nations, and internationally.

