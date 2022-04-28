FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) Shares Bought by Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC

Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,386 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,076,000 after buying an additional 394 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 20,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $10,116,000 after purchasing an additional 3,242 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in FactSet Research Systems by 20.7% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,724 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,760,000 after purchasing an additional 4,234 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems during the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,770,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in FactSet Research Systems in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,950,000. 88.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on FDS shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $453.00 to $468.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. StockNews.com raised FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 25th. UBS Group boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $432.00 to $454.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on FactSet Research Systems from $346.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $432.00 target price on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a report on Friday, March 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $444.20.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, insider Gene D. Fernandez sold 16,517 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $442.99, for a total transaction of $7,316,865.83. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Joseph Zimmel sold 1,207 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $443.11, for a total value of $534,833.77. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,542 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,126,385.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,277 shares of company stock valued at $12,316,527. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE FDS traded up $2.49 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $419.36. 8,623 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 294,609. The business’s 50 day moving average is $422.53 and its 200-day moving average is $436.64. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $317.55 and a 12-month high of $495.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 24th. The business services provider reported $3.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.30. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 42.88% and a net margin of 25.15%. The business had revenue of $431.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $427.09 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.78%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.15%.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile (Get Rating)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

