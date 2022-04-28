Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Issues Earnings Results

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $1.52, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a net margin of 29.44% and a negative return on equity of 403.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. Fair Isaac updated its FY22 guidance to $16.08 EPS.

NYSE FICO traded up $5.94 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $375.28. 455,924 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 273,214. Fair Isaac has a one year low of $342.89 and a one year high of $553.97. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $454.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.87. The stock has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.16 and a beta of 1.18.

In related news, Director Joanna Rees sold 253 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $468.52, for a total transaction of $118,535.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Marc F. Mcmorris sold 5,500 shares of Fair Isaac stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $494.23, for a total transaction of $2,718,265.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 in the last three months. 3.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after purchasing an additional 28,900 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $152,000. 86.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on FICO. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on shares of Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fair Isaac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $556.71.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

