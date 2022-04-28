Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $16.08 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $15.32. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.355 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.37 billion.

NYSE FICO traded up $16.04 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $385.38. 694,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 278,416. The company has a 50 day moving average of $451.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $432.47. Fair Isaac has a 52-week low of $342.89 and a 52-week high of $553.97. The firm has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.38 and a beta of 1.18.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $4.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.73 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $357.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 403.65% and a net margin of 29.44%. Fair Isaac’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.30 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Fair Isaac will post 12.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FICO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Fair Isaac from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $488.00 to $535.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $529.00 to $588.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a buy rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $543.14.

In other Fair Isaac news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 434 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $509.20, for a total transaction of $220,992.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joanna Rees sold 1,660 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $502.23, for a total value of $833,701.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 25,148 shares of company stock valued at $12,804,921 over the last ninety days. 3.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 43.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 137,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $69,093,000 after purchasing an additional 41,850 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 32.9% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 116,725 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,620,000 after acquiring an additional 28,900 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $13,262,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $696,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new position in Fair Isaac in the fourth quarter valued at $413,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.47% of the company’s stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment offers pre-configured decision management solution designed for various business problems or processes, such as marketing, account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, collection, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

