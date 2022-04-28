Falcon Gold (CVE:FG) Trading 5% Higher

Falcon Gold Corp. (CVE:FG – Get Rating)’s share price rose 5% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.11 and last traded at C$0.11. Approximately 268,000 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 63% from the average daily volume of 164,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.10.
The firm has a market cap of C$11.78 million and a P/E ratio of -13.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 4.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$0.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.08.
About Falcon Gold (CVE:FG)
