Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 560,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.

Get Falcon Oil & Gas alerts:

Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd., an oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of unconventional oil and gas assets in Australia, South Africa, and Hungary. It holds 22.5% interests in three exploration permits covering an area of approximately 1 million net acres in the Beetaloo Sub-basin, Northern Territory, Australia.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Oil & Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.