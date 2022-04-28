Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF) Short Interest Update

Falcon Oil & Gas Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FOLGF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,100 shares, a decline of 75.6% from the March 31st total of 8,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 843,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS FOLGF traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, reaching $0.15. 560,775 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 374,585. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.12. Falcon Oil & Gas has a 1 year low of $0.06 and a 1 year high of $0.18.
Falcon Oil & Gas Company Profile (Get Rating)
