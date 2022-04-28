FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) Releases Q2 Earnings Guidance

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) issued an update on its second quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $(0.17)-$0.04 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.23. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.0-85.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $92.47 million.

Shares of FARO stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.40. 143,039 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 93,001. FARO Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $42.68 and a fifty-two week high of $89.36. The company has a market capitalization of $792.53 million, a P/E ratio of -19.82 and a beta of 1.40. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.37.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($1.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. FARO Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.49% and a negative net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $100.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.35 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on FARO. StockNews.com assumed coverage on FARO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $75.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut FARO Technologies from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on FARO Technologies from $77.00 to $72.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 17th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in FARO Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 673,325 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,146,000 after acquiring an additional 68,522 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 555,456 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $38,893,000 after purchasing an additional 14,195 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 338,098 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,674,000 after purchasing an additional 25,908 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 321,066 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $22,481,000 after purchasing an additional 2,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in FARO Technologies by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 165,120 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,865,000 after purchasing an additional 3,407 shares in the last quarter. 96.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional measurement, imaging, and realization solutions in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Tracker, a combination of a portable large-volume laser measurement tool, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurate position components; and FARO Laser Scanning Portfolio to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

