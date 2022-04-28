FFD Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.

FFD Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Federal Community Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking and savings accounts. Its loan products include auto, boat, personal, term, commercial real estate, equipment, and home mortgage loans; and home equity and business lines of credit.

