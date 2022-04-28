FFD Financial Co. to Issue Dividend of $0.20 (OTCMKTS:FFDF)

FFD Financial Co. (OTCMKTS:FFDF – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Saturday, April 23rd, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the bank on Monday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 29th.
Shares of OTCMKTS:FFDF opened at $32.00 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.74. FFD Financial has a fifty-two week low of $24.11 and a fifty-two week high of $60.00.
