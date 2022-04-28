Financial Analysis: Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG) versus Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital (NYSE:APSG – Get Rating) and Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) are both transportation companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Expedia Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A -15.61% 0.76% Expedia Group 0.14% 5.96% 0.79%

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Expedia Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Apollo Strategic Growth Capital 0 0 0 0 N/A Expedia Group 0 14 11 0 2.44

Expedia Group has a consensus price target of $210.72, indicating a potential upside of 15.45%. Given Expedia Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Expedia Group is more favorable than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Apollo Strategic Growth Capital and Expedia Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Apollo Strategic Growth Capital N/A N/A $6.20 million N/A N/A Expedia Group $8.60 billion 3.31 $12.00 million ($2.23) -81.85

Expedia Group has higher revenue and earnings than Apollo Strategic Growth Capital.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

73.8% of Apollo Strategic Growth Capital shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 97.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by institutional investors. 5.0% of Expedia Group shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Expedia Group has a beta of 1.53, indicating that its stock price is 53% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Expedia Group beats Apollo Strategic Growth Capital on 10 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital Company Profile (Get Rating)

Apollo Strategic Growth Capital does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as APH III (Sub I), Ltd. and changed its name to Apollo Strategic Growth Capital in August 2020. Apollo Strategic Growth Capital was incorporated in 2008 and is based in New York, New York.

Expedia Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Expedia Group, Inc. operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises. The company's brand portfolio also comprise Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel and non-travel vertical, which includes corporate travel management, airlines, travel agents, online retailers and financial institutions; and Egencia that provides corporate travel management services. In addition, its brand portfolio consists of Trivago, a hotel metasearch website, which send referrals to online travel companies and travel service providers from hotel metasearch websites; and Expedia Group Media solutions. Further, the company provides online travel services through its Wotif.com, lastminute.com.au, travel.com.au, Wotif.co.nz, and lastminute.co.nz brands; loyalty programs; hotel accommodations and alternative accommodations; and advertising and media services. It serves leisure and corporate travelers. The company was formerly known as Expedia, Inc. and changed its name to Expedia Group, Inc. in March 2018. Expedia Group, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

