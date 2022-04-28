Financial Analysis: Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) versus LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH)

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) and LightPath Technologies (NASDAQ:LPTH – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation, earnings, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

Get Viavi Solutions alerts:

This table compares Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Viavi Solutions -0.82% 20.49% 8.17% LightPath Technologies -12.90% -14.34% -9.22%

94.1% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.4% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.5% of LightPath Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 2.76 $46.10 million ($0.06) -240.17 LightPath Technologies $38.47 million 1.17 -$3.18 million ($0.18) -9.22

Viavi Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than LightPath Technologies. Viavi Solutions is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LightPath Technologies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations for Viavi Solutions and LightPath Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Viavi Solutions 0 2 2 0 2.50 LightPath Technologies 0 0 3 0 3.00

Viavi Solutions currently has a consensus target price of $20.50, indicating a potential upside of 42.26%. LightPath Technologies has a consensus target price of $3.73, indicating a potential upside of 124.90%. Given LightPath Technologies’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe LightPath Technologies is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Volatility and Risk

Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.7, indicating that its stock price is 30% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, LightPath Technologies has a beta of 1.27, indicating that its stock price is 27% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats LightPath Technologies on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Viavi Solutions (Get Rating)

Viavi Solutions Inc. provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments. The NE segment offers testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. This segment provides solutions that include instruments, software, and services to design, build, activate, certify, troubleshoot, and optimize networks; and instrumentation for communication and safety. It also offers support and professional services, such as repair, calibration, software support, and technical assistance for the products; and system integration projects, including project management, installation, and implementation, as well as product and technology training, and consulting services. The SE segment provides embedded systems and enterprise performance management solutions for communication service providers, enterprises, and cloud operators with visibility into network, service, and application data. Its solutions include instruments, microprobes, and software, which monitor, collect, and analyze network data to reveal the actual customer experience and to identify opportunities for new revenue streams and network optimization. The OSP segment offers optical products for anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, automotive, and industrial markets. The company was formerly known as JDS Uniphase Corporation and changed its name to Viavi Solutions Inc. in August 2015. Viavi Solutions Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona.

About LightPath Technologies (Get Rating)

LightPath Technologies, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes optical components and assemblies. The company offers precision molded glass aspheric optics, molded and diamond-turned infrared aspheric lenses, and other optical components used to produce products that manipulate light. Its products are used in defense products, medical devices, laser aided industrial tools, automotive safety applications, barcode scanners, optical data storage, hybrid fiber coax datacom, telecommunications, machine vision and sensors, and other industries. The company sells its products directly to customers in North America, Europe, and Asia, as well as through distributors and catalogs in the United States and internationally. LightPath Technologies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Orlando, Florida.

Receive News & Ratings for Viavi Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viavi Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.