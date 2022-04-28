Financial Contrast: Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY) versus Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB)

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB – Get Rating) and Intesa Sanpaolo (OTCMKTS:ISNPY – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability and risk.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

75.5% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.0% of Intesa Sanpaolo shares are held by institutional investors. 1.2% of Old National Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Old National Bancorp 32.54% 9.55% 1.20% Intesa Sanpaolo N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Old National Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Intesa Sanpaolo pays an annual dividend of $1.01 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.3%. Old National Bancorp pays out 33.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

Risk & Volatility

Old National Bancorp has a beta of 0.8, suggesting that its stock price is 20% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Intesa Sanpaolo has a beta of 1.26, suggesting that its stock price is 26% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Old National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Old National Bancorp $852.87 million 2.97 $277.54 million $1.67 9.13 Intesa Sanpaolo $23.51 billion 1.68 $3.74 billion N/A N/A

Intesa Sanpaolo has higher revenue and earnings than Old National Bancorp.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Old National Bancorp and Intesa Sanpaolo, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Old National Bancorp 0 1 2 0 2.67 Intesa Sanpaolo 0 4 6 0 2.60

Old National Bancorp currently has a consensus target price of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 37.70%. Intesa Sanpaolo has a consensus target price of $2.82, indicating a potential downside of 76.89%. Given Old National Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Old National Bancorp is more favorable than Intesa Sanpaolo.

Summary

Old National Bancorp beats Intesa Sanpaolo on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Old National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. It accepts deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing checking, negotiable order of withdrawal, savings and money market, and time deposits; and offers loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing. The company also provides debit and automated teller machine cards, telephone access, online banking, and other electronic and mobile banking services; cash management, private banking, brokerage, trust, investment advisory, and other traditional banking services; wealth management, investment, and foreign currency services; and treasury management, merchant, health savings, and capital markets services, as well as community development lending and equity investment solutions. As of December 31, 2021, it operated a total of 162 banking centers located primarily in the states of Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, and Wisconsin. Old National Bancorp was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Evansville, Indiana.

Intesa Sanpaolo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intesa Sanpaolo S.p.A. provides various financial products and services primarily in Italy. It operates through six segments Banca dei Territori, IMI Corporate & Investment Banking, International Subsidiary Banks, Asset Management, Private Banking, and Insurance. The company offers lending and deposit products; corporate, investment banking, and public finance services; industrial credit, factoring, and leasing services; asset management solutions; life and non-life insurance products; and bancassurance and pension fund, and fiduciary services. It also provides consumer credit, E-money, and payment systems; wealth management and private banking services. The company serves individuals, small and medium-sized businesses, non-profit organizations, corporates and financial institutions, public administration, private clients and high net worth individuals, institutional counterparties, and other customers. The company is headquartered in Turin, Italy.

