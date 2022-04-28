Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.17 EPS

Financial Institutions (NASDAQ:FISI – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.17, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Financial Institutions had a return on equity of 16.50% and a net margin of 36.29%. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.27 EPS.

FISI stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $27.95. 1,311 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,118. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $30.83 and its 200-day moving average is $31.71. Financial Institutions has a 12 month low of $27.60 and a 12 month high of $34.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The company has a market cap of $433.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.06.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This is a boost from Financial Institutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. Financial Institutions’s dividend payout ratio is 24.27%.

Several research firms have issued reports on FISI. StockNews.com began coverage on Financial Institutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Financial Institutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Financial Institutions by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 378,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $12,139,000 after purchasing an additional 8,313 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Financial Institutions by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 237,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,562,000 after acquiring an additional 3,511 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,917,000 after purchasing an additional 3,613 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 5.7% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 145,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,464,000 after purchasing an additional 7,897 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Financial Institutions by 394.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 56,335 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,791,000 after purchasing an additional 44,949 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.53% of the company’s stock.

Financial Institutions, Inc operates as a holding company for the Five Star Bank, a chartered bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses in New York. The company offers checking and savings account programs, including money market accounts, certificates of deposit, sweep investments, and individual retirement and other qualified plan accounts.

