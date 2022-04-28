FinNexus Hits Market Cap of $3,416.88 (FNX)

FinNexus (FNX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 27th. During the last seven days, FinNexus has traded down 6% against the US dollar. One FinNexus coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. FinNexus has a total market capitalization of $3,416.88 and $1.00 worth of FinNexus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002536 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00003204 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00032135 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $39.70 or 0.00100670 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

About FinNexus

FinNexus (FNX) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 14th, 2018. FinNexus’ total supply is 176,495,407 coins and its circulating supply is 34,472,130 coins. The Reddit community for FinNexus is https://reddit.com/r/finnexus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for FinNexus is medium.com/finnexus . FinNexus’ official website is www.finnexus.io . FinNexus’ official Twitter account is @therealFinanceX and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FinNexus is the new open finance protocol being built on the Wanchain blockchain. It is a hub for connecting different decentralized ledgers to each other and users, and also for connecting with traditional finance applications. The first iteration of FinNexus will be a marketplace for hybrid decentralized/traditional financial products. “

FinNexus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FinNexus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FinNexus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy FinNexus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

