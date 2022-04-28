Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.
OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 23,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.
About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fire & Flower (FFLWF)
- There’s An Institutional Floor In Keurig Dr. Pepper
- Ford Falls Despite Optimistic Outlook
- Harley-Davidson Skids Into A Buying Opportunity
- Facebook (NASDAQ: FB) Soars And Wall Street Delights
- Automatic Data Processing Is Ready To Scale New Heights
Receive News & Ratings for Fire & Flower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fire & Flower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.