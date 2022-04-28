Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF) Given New C$8.50 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Fire & Flower (OTCMKTS:FFLWF – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by investment analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from C$12.00 to C$8.50 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

OTCMKTS FFLWF traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $2.54. 23,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,511. Fire & Flower has a one year low of $2.54 and a one year high of $10.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.06.

About Fire & Flower (Get Rating)

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp., through its subsidiary, Fire & Flower Inc, operates as an independent retailer that offers cannabis products and accessories through its retail locations located in the provinces of Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario, and Yukon. It also engages in the wholesale of regulated cannabis products and accessories in Saskatchewan; and operates Hifyre digital retail and analytics of regulated cannabis e-commerce platform.

