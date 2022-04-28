Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC Acquires New Stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH)

Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF (NASDAQ:CATH – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 10,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CATH. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 335,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 328,181 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,386,000. CWM LLC purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,695,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,218,000. Finally, Amarillo National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,178,000.

Shares of NASDAQ CATH traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.61. The stock had a trading volume of 801 shares, compared to its average volume of 40,320. Global X S&P 500 Catholic Values ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.47 and a fifty-two week high of $61.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $53.94 and a 200-day moving average of $55.95.

